Jonte, one of several kittens that'll be ready for adoption in a couple of weeks. Photo Supplied

Jonte, one of several kittens that'll be ready for adoption in a couple of weeks. Photo Supplied

A local animal charity is appealing for donations of kitten food in preparation for the approaching kitten season.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post says after a small holiday break, the volunteers are ready for the upcoming kitten season.

"Now's the time we stock our storeroom with supplies and all we need to be ready for the young orphaned kittens that'll come through our doors needing special tender love and care to raise them until they are old enough to be rehomed."

She says with only a few weeks until the start of kitten season, the charity is needing to restock the storeroom with plenty of kitten food and cat litter.

"We are after milk formula, jelly meat, biscuits, pet milk, newspaper, and cat litter. Our storeroom is looking pretty grim at the moment. Any donations of these products would be a huge help and greatly appreciated."

She says they can use any type of cat litter, but when it comes to the food, it needs to be age specific.

"We need age-specific 'kitten' food, as adult cat food is too rich for young tummies. While most teenaged kitten tummies can tolerate the richness of adult cat food, the young orphaned kittens that come through our doors need all the extra vitamins and minerals they can get to help boost their immune systems."

She says the charity is grateful for the support of the community.

"We're appreciative of the community coming together to help."

If people prefer, they can donate money instead, Karma says.

"With the kitten season fast approaching we need all the help we can get."

Donations can be dropped off at the Scratching Post on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm, except for Friday, October 28. Money donations can be made to: The Scratching Post, TSB 153947 0475088 00.