The winning image of Jessica Bennett (centre), her husband Kane and their children Sam and Ava, both nine, and Chloe, 11.

Summer just got a whole lot better for an Ōpunake woman and her family after she won The Hits’ Kiwi As Summer competition.

The Hits is owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), the same company that owns the Stratford Press.

To enter, people had to post a photo from their summer in the comment section of a post on The Hits’ Facebook page. Jessica Bennett, the winner of the competition, says she was both shocked and grateful to win the competition.

“It wasn’t something I was expecting at all. When I commented on the post, I didn’t think I’d win at all. When I found out I won, I was both equally shocked and grateful.”

The winning shot is an image of Jessica, her husband Kane and their children Sam and Ava, both nine, and Chloe, 11, standing on a lookout point in the Coromandel area.

“We were travelling to Whangamatā for a family holiday. We took the Coast Road, which goes from Thames to Coromandel. We were travelling with friends, and they had never been that way. On the way there, there is a lookout point where you get a panoramic view of the Coromandel. We decided to take the photo there.”

Taking photos of her family’s holidays and her children is something Jessica likes doing, and with the new camera she won as part of the competition, she says her photos will improve.

“I won a Canon EOS R10 camera. I tried it out recently, and it does take some really awesome, quality shots. I’m looking forward to capturing clearer images and memories on our next holiday adventures.”

Jessica also won $1000 in cash. While she hasn’t decided what to spend the money on, she says it will help her and her family have an awesome summer.

“It’s just an awesome bonus to have. We’re all so grateful for the prizes we’ve won.”