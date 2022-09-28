The Dance Project is busy rehearsing for its upcoming show. Photo/ Supplied

The Dance Project is busy rehearsing for its upcoming show. Photo/ Supplied

The Dance Project members are busy with costume fittings and rehearsals for their upcoming cabaret.

The Dance Project founder and creative director Hayley Old says this year's theme is Mardi Gras: A Night in New Orleans.

"As always we encourage our guests to dress to the theme should they wish. If dressing in theme isn't your style, it is a cocktail dress code."

Twenty-eight dancers will be taking to the stage to perform hip-hop, jazz, contemporary and musical theatre.

The show isn't like any other dance show and caters to all audiences, Hayley says.

"We pride ourselves on being entertainers first and foremost, and we have heaps of males who come to our cabaret and have a great time."

The dancers are rehearsing two to three times a week, for three to six hours.

Hayley says dancers are expected to practise at home too.

"For young adults, this show is a huge undertaking but something to be very proud of."

This year the show was put together by Hayley and a team of choreographers.

"Tori, Cleland, Briar Hall and Elliott Gernhoefer, supported by Tegan Mcnahb. We've also had help with props, decor and costumes put together by our Dance Project Incorporated committee."

The cabaret show runs on two nights, with the first night being a preview show.

"All are welcome to this, there are no age restrictions, and door sales are available. Last year our preview show blew us away, we had a huge crowd and a lot of support from Stratford families."

Saturday's show is an R18 event, Hayley says.

"It consists of a little bit more. The hall is decorated to theme, the tables are dressed up, and the bar is fully stocked. The Saturday-night show has a few 'extra' dance numbers tailored to an older crowd.:"

There are also special guests performing at the R18 show.

"Campbell Vibe kicks off the after party as soon as the show finishes, and plays through till 12.30pm."

This year the 28 tables to the show sold out in 48 hours, she says.

"Bleacher tickets are still available and there will be door sales only if they don't sell out prior; however, we would recommend buying your tickets early as we are expecting a full house."

The Details:

What: The Dance Project cabaret shows.

Where: Stratford War Memorial Hall.

When: Friday night family show - October 14, doors open 5.30pm, show starts at 6pm.

Saturday R18 cabaret show - October 15, doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm.

Tickets: Available at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre or through the Dance Project Facebook page.

• Win: The Stratford Press has one family pass (two adults and two children) to give away for the Friday-night show. To enter, please email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name, contact information and "The Dance Project" in the subject line. Entries close on Thursday, October 6.