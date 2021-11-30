TET funding extends Blue Light driving programme to north Taranaki

Volunteer Bryan Mullin with south Taranaki participant Barry Dixon the day Barry got his restricted licence. Photo / Supplied

Funding has enabled the Blue Light Te Ara Tika (BLTAT) Driver Licensing Programme to help more people.

South Taranaki Blue Light co-ordinator Leanne Richards says funding from the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) has enabled the extension of the programme to Inglewood and Waitara.

"It's something we've planned to do for a while. We wanted to ensure the programme was running efficiently in both central and south Taranaki first. The grant from TET has made extending the programme possible. We're very appreciative of the support."

Leanne says they will start by helping 10 people from each area to receive their licences.

"Once we have more volunteers on board we can help more people."

BLTAT was established in central and south Taranaki in 2018 in a partnership between Central and South Taranaki Blue Light, Police, Roadsafe Taranaki, South Taranaki District Council and Stratford District Council.

The driver licensing programme targets young people aged 16-24 who are facing barriers to getting their driver's licence. These barriers include limited or no access to a vehicle, limited or no access to a supervising driver and limited financial means.

Leanne says BLTAT helps participants through the three stages of driver licensing to become fully licensed drivers.

"Police and Blue Light staff coach the participants to prepare for their learner licence test. Vehicles, fuel and insurance are provided by the programme, with community volunteers helping to supervise regular driving practice in stage two of the process, while participants work their way to gaining their restricted licence. Professional driving lessons are also provided to ensure the young person is fully prepared for the restricted test."



In the third and final stage, participants have the opportunity to complete a defensive driving course before sitting their full licence, aimed at helping young drivers to be safe drivers.

Leanne says they are looking for more volunteers for the programme.

"Being a volunteer is just as rewarding as going through the programme. It's about giving back to the community and helping others gain their licence, and also self-confidence and independence."

• For more information on the programme or to become a volunteer, contact Leanne on 027 221 7769 or email leanne@bluelight.co.nz