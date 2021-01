Diego Quispe-Kim (14) played against Kurt McNarama in the finals. Photo/ Luke de Villiers - LDV Photography

A 14-year-old Taranaki tennis player recently won the men's open title at the New Zealand Lawn Tennis Championships in Hāwera.

Diego Quispe-Kim (14) played against Kurt McNarama in the finals, winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. The win made Diego the youngest player to win the men's open title.

Diego, originally from Christchurch, moved to Taranaki last year.