Teamwork wins: Plenty of school spirit and teamwork earns Taranaki Diocesan Tikanga award at Showquest

The performance was choreographed and performed by Taranaki Diocesan students, and put social media into the spotlight. Photo / Showquest

The performance was choreographed and performed by Taranaki Diocesan students, and put social media into the spotlight. Photo / Showquest

There was plenty of school spirit on show at Showquest Taranaki last week, with Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls named the winner of the Tikanga award on the night.

The Tikanga award is presented to a school who has shown outstanding participation, spirit and teamwork at the event, not only when performing, but through the rehearsal on the day as well as backstage throughout.

It wasn't the only win for Taranaki Dio students on the night, their performance also earned them second place overall as well as awards for their soundtrack and use of the video wall.

Year 13 student, Ella Coulton was also named co-winner of the Outstanding Rangatahi Award, which was jointly awarded to her and Caleb Nazzer from New Plymouth Boys' High School.

Speaking after the show, Ella said she enjoyed the whole process of entering Showquest, and had learned plenty from the experience.

"I really enjoyed putting together the choreography for the dance, that is something I have never had the chance to experience on such a level before. I have danced for years, but putting together all the choreography for the show has been an amazing experience."

Ella was joined onstage by Taranaki Diocesan arts captain Anne Larcom, who said she was particularly pleased the students had won the Tikanga award on the night.

"It is something I think we do well as a school, supporting each other. Getting second place was obviously also something we are all really proud of."

Anne said the students had put in a lot of effort getting ready for the performance.

"We have done lots of practice of course, but it's also been about working together, organising costumes and makeup, and putting all our different talents and skills together to create the final piece."

Ella said the performance was designed to tell a story about the negative impact of social media on teenagers.

"In putting this all together, it has certainly made us think a bit more about how we use social media. I think we are all a bit more aware of it now."

The show was emceed by ZM radio presenter Georgia Burt who said she loved the energy put in by all performers and backstage crew at Showquest.

"I love seeing the passion they all put in to putting on such great performances. They all choose really great themes and the end results are outstanding."

Results:

1st Place: Whanganui Girls' College

2nd Place: Taranaki Diocesan

3rd Place: New Plymouth Boys' High

Tikanga Award: Taranaki Diocesan

Best Use of Video Wall: Taranaki Diocesan

ZM Soundtrack Award: Taranaki Diocesan

Outstanding Rangatahi Award: Caleb Nazzer - New Plymouth Boys' High and Ella Coulton - Taranaki Diocesan

Best Use of Drama: New Plymouth Boys' High

Best Lighting: New Plymouth Boys' High

Best Theme: Whanganui Girls' College and New Plymouth Boys' High

Costume and Enhancement: Whanganui Girls' College

Best Use of Props: Whanganui Girls' College

Best Theme: Whanganui Girls' College and New Plymouth Boys' High

Best Choreography: Whanganui Girls' College

Best Lighting: New Plymouth Boys' High

Best Use Of Original Music: Whanganui Girls' College