The Taranaki Lightning Fives are to take place at the Stratford hockey turf from February 10-11. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Taranaki Lightning Fives are to take place at the Stratford hockey turf from February 10-11. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Hockey teams from across New Zealand are heading to Stratford for an annual tournament this month.

Taranaki Hockey executive officer Denise Hill says the Lightning Fives competition attracts lots of players from outside the region.

“We have 21 teams entered this year. This is made up of 12 men’s teams and nine women’s teams. We have some local teams, and others are travelling from Auckland, Manawatū and Canterbury to compete.”

Players in the Canterbury team will be familiar to local hockey players, Denise says.

“The players originally come from Taranaki but have gone to university in the South Island. It’ll be exciting to see them play on home ground again.”

She says the tournament, which is to take place from February 10-11, will be exciting to watch as games are faster than traditional hockey matches.

“Teams are five-a-side, and since boards will be set up around the field, there will be no outs. It’s fast-paced and the matches are shorter than a traditional hockey game.”

There’s plenty of incentive for teams to do their best, says Denise, with the winning team scoring four points, teams that draw scoring two points and a bonus point being awarded if there’s only a one-point difference at the end of the match.

“It’s not just about winning, but also doing your best, because although you may not win every game, you could still take out the competition with bonus points.”

One of the teams participating in this year’s competition is the Taranaki Masters women’s team. Team coach and Taranaki Hockey development officer Jack Grey says the Lightning Fives is the perfect opportunity to practice before the national masters’ tournament in Wellington at the end of the month.

“It’s a chance to see how they perform as a team and how they gel together. The Taranaki tournament is different to the type of hockey they normally play, and with a faster pace, it’ll be good exercise and training before the national event. I’m sure they’ll have plenty of fun.”

A Hockey Go pop-up stall will be at the event.

“This gives hockey players the chance to get new gear or refresh what they have before the new season starts.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Lightning Fives

When: Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11

Where: TET Multisports Centre, 62 Portia Street, Stratford