Team Peewee (Mike and Joanna Weren) and Team Toxic Green (Rick Coplestone and Lorraine Kelsen) and mascot Bony Tony are looking forward to the charity run. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Team Peewee (Mike and Joanna Weren) and Team Toxic Green (Rick Coplestone and Lorraine Kelsen) and mascot Bony Tony are looking forward to the charity run. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A dazzling red 1978 Leyland Clubman and a shiny white 1978 1275 GT Clubman will travel the length of the country for charity.

The two cars are entered in the bi-annual Pork Pie Charity Run, a fundraising road trip for KidsCan, open to any Mini owners. The charity run will be the eighth since its inception in 2009, with the 2021 charity run raising over $320,000 for KidsCan. Team places are hotly contested, with registration reaching the maximum of 50 teams in just four minutes.

The charity run loosely traces the 1981 route in the classic film Goodbye Pork Pie, with cars travelling around 2400km going from Paihia to Invercargill and taking six days to complete, not counting the distance cars drive to get to the start line. It’s a route the two cars know well, with the cars and the drivers entering the race previously.

In fact, the Leyland Clubman will be making the trip for the third time. The team behind the wheel is Mike and Joanna Weren, racing under the name Peewee.

Mike says the car first entered the charity run in 2019, with his daughter Rachel and son Scott behind the wheel.

“Rachel and I entered the charity run again in 2021. This year it will be mum and dad taking the car for a spin. I’ve been in the race before but it will be my wife’s first time. We’re looking forward to it.”

Team Peewee has already raised around $3500 for KidsCan, and Mike says they don’t have a set goal in mind, the team just wants to raise as much as they can.

“It’s all about helping a worthwhile cause and we want to help as much as we can.”

They’re not the only Stratford team entering, with Rick Coplestone and Lou Kelsen, operating under Team Toxic Green, also entering the race.

Rick and Lou took part in the 2021 and Rick says they had so much fun they’ve decided to enter again.

“It was a lot of fun. We met a lot of people that we still keep in contact with and the race is for a worthwhile cause, it doesn’t get much better than that. Now that we’ve experienced the charity run, I think it will be easier the second time around. We know what to expect.”

Lou says both teams paid their registration and accommodation costs so all donations will go to the charity.

“We paid our own way so all the money we raise will go straight to KidsCan. Both teams want to raise as much as we can.”

Lou and Rick have raised $3000 for KidsCan so far and, just like Team Peewee, they hope to raise as much as they can, Rick says.

“Anyone, a business, or an individual, can pay to have their company logo or name on the car. It’s like a mobile billboard. Both Team Toxic Green and Team Peewee hope to cover their cars with as many businesses or people as possible. Those stickers stay on the car for two years.”

The teams embark on their trip in March, with the race taking place from March 31 until April 5.

Those interested in sponsoring either of the teams, or making a donation to KidsCan on their behalf can get in touch with Mike or Rick directly, or get in touch with the Stratford Press for contact details.