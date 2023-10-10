Hayley says Homes for HOPE is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.

With only 10 weeks to Christmas, Hayley Loveridge says now is the perfect time to organise festive plans.

Hayley, Team HOPE’s applications liaison officer, says this year’s Homes for HOPE fundraiser is the perfect way to spread festive cheer. She says the annual fundraiser helps get people into the Christmas spirit by visiting beautifully decorated homes around the district.

“There will be 10 venues in this year’s event. We have new and returning homes. The returning homes will be decorated differently this year. It’ll be exciting to see. The location of homes will be given out to ticket purchasers closer to the time.”

Stratford on Stage and Stratford Primary School are involved again this year, she says.

“Stratford Primary School will have a weather-dependent Kiwi Christmas display. Stratford on Stage will be decked out in an 80s Christmas is theme, with merchandise for sale.”

Hayley says there are two ticket types available.

“We have general admission or a guided minivan tour. The guided tour includes high tea at Stratford on Stage. The times for the high tea will be given to those ticket buyers once they’ve purchased their ticket.”

This year New World Stratford is the event’s major sponsor.

“It’s fantastic New World Stratford has jumped on board. Their sponsorship helps us cover our operational costs.”

With two minivans already sold out for the event, Hayley encourages people to get in quickly to buy a ticket.

“They can be purchased from Inkpot Cafe, Stratford or online from iticket.co.nz.”

The Details:

What: Christmas Homes for HOPE

When: Sunday November 26, 9.30am-4pm

Tickets: $35 general admission, $70 guided tour

Other: Text Hayley on 027 484 2329 to book a guided tour ticket.



