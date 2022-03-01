From left: Secretary Donna van den Beuken, chairwoman Julie Erwood, and vice-chairwoman Donna Millar. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford-based charity is ready to support those facing life-changing adversity.

Team HOPE chairwoman Julie Erwood says it's easy for those in need to apply for help.

"On our Facebook page there is a link to our website which leads to the application form. They can fill it in and email us, or equally find our email address on Facebook and request an application form."

She says the support is available to anyone living in the Stratford free toll call area who have faced life-changing adversity.

"We've helped so many people. It's something we enjoy doing."

One of the people they've helped is Thomas White, who was involved in a car crash in 2018.

"He went on to fundraise for us once he had been given the support he needed. We have a lot of people give back to us after we've supported them."

She says the charity has helped people to receive hearing devices, supported families after house fires, and supplied people with petrol and grocery vouchers if they need to travel away for hospital appointments.

"We also help people with illnesses attend camps that can help them. We also support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki. Sometimes they approach us with a person that needs support and have tried other avenues."

She says the annual Ambrose Golf Tournament is their main fundraiser which helps them to continue supporting the community.

"We raised $15,000 at our recent event. The tournament has been running for seven years."

As well as fundraising, Julie says organisations have supported them as well.

"Field Torque Taranaki ran a Santa Cave and gave us the funds raised from it. We're very appreciative for the support as it allows us to continue doing what we do."