Team HOPE help Stratford family decorate their house for Christmas

Team HOPE members and volunteers were at the Cook family home over the weekend helping to decorate their house ready for Christmas.

A Stratford charitable trust has Christmas all wrapped up.

Team HOPE members and volunteers visited Barbara and David Cook at their Pembroke Rd home on Sunday to hang lights, and put up displays ready for Christmas.

Barbara says a family member contacted Team HOPE to help the couple decorate their home.

"We haven't decorated our home for two years as we're getting older. It's a big job hanging all the lights and setting everything up."

She says she and David appreciate Team HOPE'S help.

"They've done a wonderful job of lighting up our garden. It looks perfect."

To return the favour, Barbara says she plans to open up her garden for people to come and have a look for a small donation.

"As Team HOPE is a charitable organisation we'd like to support them, just like they've supported us. We will have sign-in sheets and people will be required to wear a mask when visiting the garden."

Barbara and David's garden on Pembroke Rd will be open from December 17 for people to look at for the price of a small donation towards Team HOPE. The garden will be open until January 8, with lights on until 11pm.

Team HOPE trustee Donna Millar says the team enjoyed helping Barbara and David.

"The Cook family enjoy decorating their house and opening up their garden to show people. We're happy we could help them do that."

She says the support of the Cook family is appreciated.

"It's very kind of them to open up their garden and collect donations for us."

Team HOPE has also been donated a number of real Christmas trees to sell.

"They were donated by Mark Miller. We appreciate the donation of the trees. It helps us raise money so we can continue doing what we do."

Donna says Team HOPE is taking pre-orders for the trees, with pick-up available from Central Milking and Plumbing on December 12.

I encourage people to get in quick. There will be a few for sale on December 12 but if people don't want to miss out, I suggest they head to the Facebook page and pre-order a tree.

The Details:

What: Real Christmas tree pick-up and sale.

Where: Central Milking and Plumbing, Stratford.

When: December 12, 11am to 1pm.

Cost: $15 per tree.