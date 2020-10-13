Team HOPE Christmas fundraiser to spread holiday cheer

One of the homes decorated for last year's event. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford charity will be spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season while fundraising.

Christmas Homes for HOPE is a fundraiser by Team HOPE and will give people the opportunity to view beautifully decorated homes around the district with a distinctly Christmas theme.

Hayley Loveridge of Team HOPE says this is the second year they have run the event.

"Last year was very successful so we decided to run it again this year. It's about getting in the spirit of Christmas and what better way to do that then share the excitement with others."

She says this year the event has grown with one classroom joining the seven houses on the trail.

"Sonia Rova's class at Stratford Primary School will have their classroom decorated for the event."

Sonia says the pupils will make decorations with a focus on sustainability.

"We are an Enviro school and it is important to be sustainable. The children will be reusing materials to make decorations. Our classroom is going to be decorated as Christmas from a child's perspective."

Sonia says she bought a ticket herself for the tour last year.

"I absolutely loved it and thought I'd like to be a part of it. I'm a massive supporter of Team HOPE and all they do in the community and I wanted to be involved."

Hayley says there are two types of tickets available for the one-day event.

"People can buy a ticket with a list of the addresses and navigate themselves or they can buy a ticket which includes a guided tour and transport as well as a high tea at InkPot Cafe located in the Mitre-10 building and a goodie bag. Tickets are limited and selling fast so I advise people to get in quick."

She says as well as the houses, there are several businesses in Stratford who will open on the day with several Christmas items for sale.

"The shops will be Christmas themed."

She says the fundraiser is a great cause to support.

"This year we have helped the most families we've ever helped in a year. All proceeds from the event go towards Team HOPE so we can continue supporting people suffering adversity in the Stratford area. To be able to continue what we're doing we need all our fundraisers to be well supported."

Hayley says Team HOPE are thankful to all those involved with the fundraiser.

"We thank all the decorators for opening up their doors. Without them, This wouldn't be possible."

■ Christmas Homes for HOPE takes place Saturday, November 29. Tickets are on sale at Anna's Flowers, Central Tyres and Automotive, Stratford i-SITE, InkPot Cafe in the Mitre 10 building and the Christmas Village in New Plymouth.