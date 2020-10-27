Team HOPE: Annual golf tournament fundraiser to raise funds for Stratford charity

The annual Team HOPE charity ambrose golf tournament is fast approaching. Photo / Supplied

A fun day of golfing will raise funds for a Stratford charity.

Maria Merson of Team HOPE says this is the fifth year they've run the Team HOPE ambrose golf tournament.

"This is Team HOPE's biggest fundraiser at this stage and it's always heavily supported. The first year we had 21 teams and last year we had 37. It gets more popular each year."

She says there is no skill-set needed for the teams of three.

"It's all about having fun on the great course."

She says the fundraiser is a great cause to support.

"All proceeds from the event goes to Team HOPE so we can continue to support people in the Stratford area suffering adversity. To be able to continue what we're doing we need the support of the community."

Maria says there are a number of spot prizes and items to be auctioned on the day.

"We have some really cool items to auction. There is a two night stay at Chateau Meier batch in Urenui, a cap signed by Colin Meads and a stay at the Waterfront Escape in New Plymouth with a InkPot hamper included."

She says she thinks one of the most popular items to be auctioned is a Blues Brews Barbeque cooked by Team HOPE for the winner and five friends.

She says the day is a great get-together.

"It's a great way for the community to connect. I encourage everyone to give it a go."