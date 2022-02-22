More than100 people took part in the annual charity tournament. Photo / Supplied

More than100 people took part in the annual charity tournament. Photo / Supplied

More than 100 people took part in Team HOPE'S annual Ambrose Golf Tournament.

Team HOPE is a community-based charity located in Stratford which focuses on helping people who face some kind of adversity.

The golf tournament is Team HOPE's annual fundraiser, with funds raised going back to the community.

The tournament took place on January 22 and started with a breakfast of bacon and egg sandwiches donated by New World Stratford.

Forty-four teams of different abilities packed the course for a fun-filled day of golf. The day was finished with a light meal and an auction led by Josh Gordon.

The tournament raised $1500. Trustees say without the help of sponsors and volunteers, the event would not have been able to take place.