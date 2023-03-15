A group of teachers were picketing in Stratford on Thursday morning, getting plenty of loud support from passing motorists. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A group of teachers were picketing in Stratford on Thursday morning, getting plenty of loud support from passing motorists. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Investing in teachers is investing in Aotearoa itself, says Kijiana Pene, chair of PPTA Te Wehengarua Taranaki region.

Kijiana was amongst around 20 teachers picketing in Stratford this morning, before the group headed to join other rallies in the region. One rally was scheduled to take place in Hāwera’s town square on Union St, with another rally planned for the north of the region, at the Puke Ariki landing in New Plymouth.

Across the country, around 50,000 members of the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and the New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) are striking today after rejecting the Government’s collective agreement offers.

Kijiana says there were several key things secondary teachers want in any new collective agreement.

“A salary increase that matches the cost of living, more guidance staff to work with students in need and some effective controls on workload.”

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/stratford-press/news/editorial-teachers-strike-action-impacts-us-but-its-needed/J3ZUYPD3QRBGJDK7WUZ44LSMG4/

Kijiana says with “little progress” made on these key claims, the country is facing “a worsening shortage of subject specialist teachers in our schools”.

Subject specialist teachers can get paid substantially more working overseas or in other professions, she says.

“For the sake of our rangatahi in Aotearoa, secondary teaching needs to be a first choice career.”

Any proposed collective agreement needs pay rates and conditions that will keep teachers in the profession as well as attracting graduates to the career and encouraging ex-teachers to return to the classroom, she says.

“Teaching is incredibly rewarding and important work - it is amazing to be part of young people’s journeys, helping them develop the skills and acquire the knowledge they need to shape exciting futures for themselves.”

Cars driving past the group seemed generally supportive, with the majority of drivers sounding their horns or shouting encouragement out of their windows.

Emma Janker, who was walking past the group with her 6-month-old baby, said she was pleased teachers had decided to strike.

“My baby is a few years from starting school, but when he does I want him to have teachers who have a passion for teaching and for being with kids. If teachers have to work too many hours, or have too many children in their class, they won’t have the energy and if they aren’t getting paid well then they will leave to do other jobs that pay better. That will mean even bigger class sizes in the future if we can’t get enough teachers.”

She said she still remembered the teachers in Whanganui where she grew up who had helped her over the years.

“I still remember the ones who made sure we kept going and not drop out without qualifications.”

Kijiana says the Government needs to ”take its responsibility seriously and invest in teachers”.

“The Government is responsible for ensuring that every young person in Aotearoa New Zealand has the opportunity to live their best life by having a quality secondary education - one which gives them the skills and qualifications they need to form a firm foundation for the future.”



