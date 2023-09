This week's word is umu - oven.

This week's word is umu - oven.

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori -- the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

Kei roto ngā kūmara i te umu. - The kūmara are in the oven.

The name Temuka (a town near Timaru) comes from “Te Umu Kaha” meaning “the (place of) strong ovens”.