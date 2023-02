Another name for March is Maehe. Photo / file

Another name for March is Maehe. Photo / file

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori - the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

This week’s word is Poutūterangi - March.

I tīmata au i tēnei mahi i te whā o Poutūterangi. - I started this work on the 4th of March.

Note - another word for March is Māehe.