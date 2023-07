This week's word is kaiwhakatangitangi — musician. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori — the Māori Language Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

This week’s word is kaiwhakatangitangi — musician.

E whakatangitangi ana te kaiwhakatangitangi i te kitā. — The musician is playing the guitar.