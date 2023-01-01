The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori — the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a Māori word to learn each week.
For the first paper of the year, we are giving you not just one word, but a few, to learn and use over your summer holidays.
Hī ika — to fish with a line
E hī ika ana au ki tātahi — I’m going to go fishing at the beach.
Moutere, motu - island
E kauhoe ana ia ki te moutere — She is going to swim to the island.
Mahana — warm
Kei te mahana te wai? — Is the water warm?
Ngaru —- wave (surf)
E kauhoe ana rātou i ngā ngaru — They are swimming in the waves.
Tākaro(hia) — play
Ka tākaro ngā tamariki ki waho — The children will play outside.