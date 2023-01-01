Takaro(hia) - play - a te reo word you can learn and use this summer. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori — the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a Māori word to learn each week.

For the first paper of the year, we are giving you not just one word, but a few, to learn and use over your summer holidays.

Hī ika — to fish with a line

E hī ika ana au ki tātahi — I’m going to go fishing at the beach.





Moutere, motu - island

E kauhoe ana ia ki te moutere — She is going to swim to the island.





Mahana — warm

Kei te mahana te wai? — Is the water warm?





Ngaru —- wave (surf)

E kauhoe ana rātou i ngā ngaru — They are swimming in the waves.





Tākaro(hia) — play

Ka tākaro ngā tamariki ki waho — The children will play outside.



