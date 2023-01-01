Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

Te reo word of the week — Words for your summer holidays

Ilona Hanne
By
Quick Read
Takaro(hia) - play - a te reo word you can learn and use this summer. Photo / Unsplash

Takaro(hia) - play - a te reo word you can learn and use this summer. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a Māori word to learn each week.

For the first paper of the year, we are giving you not just one word, but a few, to learn and use over your summer holidays.

Hi ika — to fish with a line Photo / Unsplash
Hi ika — to fish with a line Photo / Unsplash

Hī ika — to fish with a line

E hī ika ana au ki tātahi — I’m going to go fishing at the beach.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


moutere, motu — island. Photo / Unsplash
moutere, motu — island. Photo / Unsplash

Moutere, motu - island

E kauhoe ana ia ki te moutere — She is going to swim to the island.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Do you know if the water is warm? And can you ask that in te reo? Photo / Unsplash
Do you know if the water is warm? And can you ask that in te reo? Photo / Unsplash

Mahana — warm

Kei te mahana te wai? — Is the water warm?


Ngaru — wave (surf). Photo / Unsplash
Ngaru — wave (surf). Photo / Unsplash

Ngaru —- wave (surf)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

E kauhoe ana rātou i ngā ngaru — They are swimming in the waves.


Takaro(hia) — play. Photo / Unsplash
Takaro(hia) — play. Photo / Unsplash

Tākaro(hia) — play

Ka tākaro ngā tamariki ki waho — The children will play outside.


Latest from Stratford Press