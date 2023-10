Me noho ki te tēpu, kai ai. (You) should sit at the table to eat. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori — the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

This week’s word is tēpu - table.

Kei waenganui ngā tūru i ngā tēpu. - The chairs are in between the tables.