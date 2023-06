Haere ki tōku tari tatari ai - Go to my office and wait. Photo/ Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori — the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

This week’s word is tari - study, department, office

I tōku tari au. - I was in my office.