Naku te pukapuka hitori i panui i te pataka korero - I read the history book in the library. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori - the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

This week’s kupu is pukapuka - book.

Nāku te pukapuka hītori i pānui i te pātaka kōrero.

I read the history book in the library.