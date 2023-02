Stratford Press Te reo word of the week: Kura Ilona Hanne By 7 Feb, 2023 03:30 PM Quick Read Save share This week's word is 'kura' - school. Kāore e roa ka tīmata anō te kura: It won't be long until school starts again. Photo / Ilona Hanne

