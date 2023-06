Tonoa atu tāu īmēra ki te kaikomihana. Send your email to the commissioner.

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori — the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

The week’s word is īmēra - email.

