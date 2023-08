Ai! Kua pakaru te hīrere. - Yikes! The shower has broken. Photo / Unsplash

Ai! Kua pakaru te hīrere. - Yikes! The shower has broken. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford Press supports Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori — the Māori Language Commission Commission’s campaign to increase New Zealanders’ te reo Māori vocabulary by running a different Māori word to learn each week.

This week’s word is hīrere - shower.

E haere ana au ki te rūma horoi hīrere ai. - I’m going to the bathroom for a shower.