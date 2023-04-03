NZ Farm Environment Trust trustee Terry Olsen with Sarah and Cruise Hamilton and Kaye and Murray Jackson of Te Kupe Station.

NZ Farm Environment Trust trustee Terry Olsen with Sarah and Cruise Hamilton and Kaye and Murray Jackson of Te Kupe Station.

A Te Popo family have received an award for their sustainable farming practices.

Murray and Kaye Jackson, their son Cruise and his wife Sarah Hamilton were awarded the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust Biodiversity Award at the Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Murray says the family enjoyed dressing up and attending the awards ceremony at Devon Hotel and were pleased with the win.

“We’re all stoked. A lot of work goes into the awards, and we’ve enjoyed the whole process, right from taking the judges on a tour of our farm to the awards night.”

The family own the 100-year-old Te Kupe Station, in Te Popo, 10 kilometres northeast of Stratford. Murray says they are managing the transition to Australian white sheep.

“Australian white sheep do not need shearing or fly strike prevention because they shed their coarse hair coat. They are high-yielding, fast-growing sheep, and the ewes are polyoestrous, which enables them to have lambs every six or eight months. They can also withstand diverse weather conditions – from freezing snow to searing heat.”

Murray says if the breed adapts, it will be a game-changer for the station’s efficiency.

Innovation and experimentation are key themes for the family at the 400-hectare farm. The well-established property is characterised by rolling to steep hills, with income derived from a mix of forestry, carbon, sheep and beef.

The team currently runs 1,200 breeding ewes and 90 Angus cows. A carefully planned water reticulation system helps to keep the animals healthy in what is considered a challenging environment. A drone is used to muster stock, which helps cut down travel distances.

He says the family’s focus on sustainability extends to land use.

“We have low-production areas planted into forestry as a way of gaining carbon credits. About 51ha is in radiata pine on a 24-year rotation, with 32ha of this currently registered in the Emissions Trading Scheme.”

Trees are planted to reduce erosion, and the families are working with the Hill Country Erosion Fund to help protect soils. They also benefit from the 49ha of native bush areas being preserved and protected, including areas that have QEII National Trust status.

Murray says the work the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust does is important.

“They encourage good environmental work on farms and share that work with the public arena. These awards show that farmers are taking the steps and farming sustainably.”