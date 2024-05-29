Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist is at Percy Thomson Gallery until June 23.

Te Papa Museum’s modern art curator Lizzie Bisley is coming to Central Taranaki.

Bisley, the curator of the national touring Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist exhibition, will give a curator talk at Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford next month.

Bisley’s curator talk is part of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust Winterfest programme, a 10-day festival featuring live performances, talks and activities.

During the session, she will discuss the life and art of Rita Angus.

Bisley said the exhibition brought together a group of Angus’ most important oil paintings.

“The earliest work is a self-portrait that Angus painted while she was at art school, and the exhibition finishes with Flight, a composite Wellington landscape that is the last work completed before she died in 1970. The works give insight into her life as a 20th-century woman painter and her deep ambitions for her work, both aesthetic and political.”

She said Angus’ paintings spoke strongly of the places she worked.

“So many visitors will look at her painting of Central Otago and find in it landscapes that they know and love. I think that Angus’ dedication to her painting, and sustaining a creative life, is very inspiring for lots of people – including other artists. She was a wonderful painter. Her works are strong, colourful and full of energy. They draw you in from across the room and often won’t let go.”

The Stratford-based gallery is the last stop for the exhibition. Bisley said while she had not seen the Percy Thomson Gallery in person, gallery director Laura Campbell gave her a virtual tour when discussing how to hang the Angus exhibition.

“The Percy Thomson is a vibrant local gallery, doing interesting work.”

In her talk, Bisley will discuss the paintings on display and use them to tell the story of Angus’ work and life.

“This is also the story of New Zealand art in the 20th century and the major social and political change that shaped her view of the world. Through Angus’ paintings, we get a wonderful, rich glimpse into some of the big ideas that have shaped our country over the past 100 years.

“I can’t wait to see the exhibition installed and to meet some of the gallery’s community of artists and visitors.”

The Details:

What: Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist curator talk with Lizzie Bisley

When: Thursday, June 13, 6pm

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place, Stratford

Tickets: $25 per person, available on ticketek



