It’s safe to say Ebony Kalin, 18, has all her ducks in a row.

The Year 13 Te Paepae o Aotea student is the new school’s first Supreme Taupaenui Award (dux) recipient.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I first started in Year 9. Taupaenui means to reach your full potential, and that’s a perfect way to describe what I’ve done at school.”

Te Paepae o Aotea is a new school, formally opening at the start of this year after the merger of Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High schools.

While at Hāwera High, Ebony received the top academic award four years in a row, and now with the Taupaenui Award in hand, she has officially been top academic student for every year of her high school years.

Ebony, who attended Auroa Primary School, says being Te Paepae o Aotea’s first dux is an honour.

“It’s like being a part of history. The plaque I received was made using wood from the old school hall. The other trophies were made from the hall’s pillars or the old benches in the science classrooms. It’s quite cool to be the first name on the Taupaenui plaque, which has a significant academic link to South Taranaki’s schooling.”

Jena Buhler (left) was third in Year 13, Chanel Beeslaar second, and Ebony Kalin, first place and Supreme Taupaenui Award winner (dux).

She says the prizegiving was a perfect way to end her Hāwera schooling.

“It was very overwhelming. Hearing the scholarships being called out and receiving the trophies was a special moment. I loved that our whole school performed a haka at the end. It was a nice and special way to say goodbye to the school.”

She will study at the University of Auckland and has been awarded a total of $34,000 in scholarships, receiving funds from the Morton Charitable Trust and the University of Auckland, as well as Te Paepae o Aotea’s scholarship for dux.

Ebony was selected by then-Labour MP Steph Lewis to be her youth MP. One of 120 rangatahi selected across the country to attend the Youth Parliament, Ebony was given the opportunity to spend time at Parliament learning about politics.

She plans to continue learning about politics next year, when she will study for a Bachelor of Law and Political Science at the University of Auckland .

“I ultimately want to work abroad in the corporate area. I’ll take the opportunities as they come.”

She is looking forward to living in the city.

“Coming from a small town and being a country girl, moving to the big smoke is exciting. It will be a change of scenery. For me, Te Paepae and South Taranaki are like being part of a big family. I’ll be leaving that family behind for some new experiences and opportunities. I’ve loved my time at this school and I can’t wait for the future.”

Results:

Supreme Taupaenui Award (dux) and Wendy Armstrong Cup for ordinary people achieving extraordinary things: 1st Ebony Kalin, Year 13; 2nd Chanel Beeslaar, Year 13; 3rd Jena Buhler, Year 13.

1st Year 12: Kaia Silva; 2nd Year 12: Emilia Scott; 3rd Year 12: Rosanna Wills.

1st Year 11 and Taupaenui Top Cultural Award: Bethany Gyde; 2nd Year 11: Chelsea Babalcon; 3rd year 11: Julia Scott. Supreme Aotea Award: Rebecca Symthe; Supreme Paepae Award: Tessa Leatherby.

Mana Māori Aotea Award: Peyton Nelson; Mana Māori Paepae Award: Quincy Julian; Mana Māori Taupaenui Award and Tama Tu Kaha Award for kaitataki tane of the senior kapa haka roopu: Te Koha Domb; Taupaenui Top Sports Award: Pearl Kahui; Wahine Tu Kaha Award for kaitataki wahine of the senior kapa haka roopu: Jahzel Potaka; Ngāti Ruanui most innovative senior Māori student: Peyton Nelson; Ki te Hoe awarded to overall winner of the inter awa competition: Kaūpokonui Awa; Te Tū Kaha Taonga for the inaugural inter-awa cultural competition: Tangahoe Awa.

Ratahi Whānau Trophy for Top Sports Team of the Year: 1st XI Mixed Hockey Team.







