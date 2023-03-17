Te Paepae o Aotea head students looking forward to leading the way for students

Te Paepae o Aotea head students from left: Ebony Kalin, 17, Tessa Leatherby, 16, Hannah Coogan, 17, and Shanae Patel, 16.

Te Paepae o Aotea’s head students are looking forward to paving the way for students to come.

The school opened this year, with the four head students being the first of many to lead the school. Principal Rachel Williams says she is proud of the students selected, and can’t wait for them to put their stamp on the school.

“They were selected at a school assembly on Friday, March 10 and the four head students received a pounamu and a native tree. Each of our leaders was given either a pounamu or native tree to signify the start of their journey in their leadership roles.”

The four head students are part of a team of other leaders, she says, who will all work together to build connections and positive experiences for the students.

“The four head student roles are open to any year 13 student to apply. We’ve changed the roles to gender-less so anyone can apply. It makes the roles inclusive for all.”

Ebony Kalin, 17, is the school’s head academic leader. She is looking forward to the school year.

“It’s a pretty exciting thing to be one of the first head students of the school. In my role I plan to help the students strive for excellence both inside and outside of the classroom and make them aware of all the wonderful extra-curricular academic activities we have at the school.”

Head sports leader Tessa Leatherby, 16, wants to encourage student participation.

“We want the students to get involved but to also ensure there are a range of activities they can get involved in. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

Shaneya Patel, 16, was selected as the school’s cultural head leader.

“I want to help create a positive culture in the school where we’re all like whānau. We also want to build connections in the community.”

Hannah Coogan, 17, community head student says bringing her goal is similar to Shaneya’s.

“I want to bring everyone together and make connections between the school and wider community.”

Rachel says each of the leaders has a range of skills that they bring to their roles.

“It’s exciting to see what the students come up with and for work to start on the initiatives they have planned.”







