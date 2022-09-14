Powerco team members with Te Kura o Nga Ruahine Rangi Tumuaki tamariki and kaiako. Photo / Supplied

Students from a central Taranaki Māori immersion school will no longer need to share outdated technology.

Te Kura o Nga Ruahine Rangi has received 20 laptops from local energy company Powerco.

Following a business-wide technology upgrade, Powerco looked at ways to support its communities while also being sustainable.

The result has been the distribution of around 300 laptops to lower-decile schools, including Te Kura o Nga Ruahine Rangi, across its network.

Te Kura o Nga Ruahine Rangi tumuaki (principal) Ngapera Moeahu says the laptops will be used at the wharekura (school) for research projects, NCEA topics, individual online learning, and to stay connected to te ao Matihiko (the digital world).

"This donation means every child from year 7 to year 12 will have their own devices. It will make life much easier for the kaiako [teacher] and tamariki [children]. They will no longer have to share outdated devices.

"This will give our tamariki the ability to engage with others, connect to other kura throughout the country for online learning, connect with kaiako delivering specialist topics, as well as connect with each other and much more."

Powerco regularly updates its computers, with the company's information services team cleaning and preparing the laptops ready for the children to use.

As a company, Powerco believes in supporting and giving back to its communities. Donating laptops is also a sustainable way of extending the life of the technology.

Powerco team members from the New Plymouth office recently went to the kura to present the laptops.