Nigel and Teresa Ogle standing by the new quarries display. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Nigel and Teresa Ogle standing by the new quarries display. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

South Taranaki is now officially home to an award-winning attraction.

Tawhiti Museum was recently awarded a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award. The award means Tawhiti Museum is in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.

Nigel Ogle and his wife Teresa, who own the museum, says they're both pleased with the award.

"Without the people, this project wouldn't be possible. It's the people that keep us running, and the people who have won us this award. By leaving positive reviews on Tripadvisor, and recommending the museum to friends, it's helped us obtain the award."

He says for him and his wife, earning the award is humbling.

"It's all of the positive comments we've received that warned us of this reward. They're comments from real people about how interesting this place is. It's really humbling for us to know people enjoy what we do. This place is self-funded, so knowing people like us and what we do is good."

He says reviews left on Tripadvisor are an honest assessment.

"We know receiving the award shows people like what we do. There's credibility in people's words. We use Tripadvisor when we want a recommendation for accommodation when we travel and we take what other people say into consideration."

Teresa and Nigel have had the museum open to the public since 1987, and Teresa says one of her favourite parts is hearing good feedback.

She says she's met a lot of interesting people during the time they've been open to the public.

"A lot of people come here and say the place was recommended by a friend. They don't know what to expect but once they leave they're amazed. I like the way people value our local history.

"Everyone you meet is so interesting. Nigel has met clever modellers who've come to see what he's created."

Nigel says that for a business to work, it needs a point of difference, and Tawhiti Museum's point of difference is the human connections made with dioramas.

"They work. Adding pieces to the displays gives a new context, and having these dioramas featuring people makes the history more personal to the viewer. You have to have a purpose for why you're doing something and our purpose is to tell the local history in an engaging way"

Nigel says he is always working on ways to make a display look better, but for the past three years, he's been making new additions to the museum.

"The latest displays are themed around transport. I love making dioramas, it's a passion of mine."

To create them, Nigel works off a photo and expands it, to form a connection between the information and the people involved.

"In all the models I make, I look for a human story - people connect with human stories. The labour that went into Taranaki transport is phenomenal, and I wanted to capture that."

The display is located in the oldest building on the site; the perfect place for it to be, says Nigel.

"It's been a lot of work but I can't wait for people to see it."

Nigel says he believes their point of difference is why they've received this award.

"We're so thankful to all the people who've visited and left positive reviews. We couldn't do it without them."