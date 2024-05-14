Rotokare Scenic Reserve sanctuary manager Adrian Cleary says he has the best office in the world. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rotokare Scenic Reserve’s sanctuary manager Adrian Cleary has enjoyed his first six months in the role and is looking forward to the future.

“It’s the best office in the world. I’ve heard South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon refer to the reserve as the jewel of the South Taranaki crown and I’d have to agree.”

Cleary, born in New Plymouth, said he’s always been a conservationist, with his career focused on protecting the ecosystem.

“Before this I was a fisheries officer. After finishing high school I moved to Wellington 16 years ago and then eight years later I started working for Fisheries New Zealand. I worked in Wellington for four years before returning to New Plymouth in 2018. Conservation is something I’m passionate about.”

He said the opportunity to work at the reserve was too good to pass up.

“It was time for a new challenge and this job offer popped up at the right time.”

As an amateur photographer, Cleary said Rotokare is the perfect landscape to capture beautiful pictures.

“The birds are flourishing here and it’s fantastic to see. I always take lots of photos of the birds.”

He said a top highlight in his role so far was attending Taranaki’s first kiwi release of the season.

“It was magic and a fantastic experience.”

Another highlight is meeting the community.

“We are very community orientated and have them at the front of our mind with what we do. The community treasures this venue, as shown by Dan Mills’s Rotokare mural in Eltham.”

Working at Rotokare is rewarding, Cleary said, with his ‘office’ offering picturesque views of the scenic reserve.

“Lake Rotokare is beautiful and there is so much pristine regenerative bush. The canopy looks stunning.”

He said he is proud to be part of the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust team.

“The people I interact with and meet are very cool and passionate. I think that’s why Rotokare is so successful, it’s the passion of its people.”