The exhibition, opening April 16, is free and open seven days a week from 10am to 3pm.

A free art exhibition will showcase Taranaki’s predator-free journey.

The inaugural PredARTor Free Showcase opens on April 16 and features works from 50 New Zealand artists, curated by Anna Scott.

Pukeiti, a rainforest and garden owned and operated by Taranaki Regional Council, will host the exhibition.

The showcase is a collaboration between Pukeiti and Towards Predator-Free Taranaki, a council-led project working to protect and restore native biodiversity by removing introduced predators from the region.

Council environment services manager Steve Ellis says the showcase will spotlight the country’s Predator Free 2050 goal and predator control work across Taranaki, inspiring more people to get involved.

“We hope everyone who loves nature, Taranaki or is curious to discover more will head to Pukeiti to enjoy the showcase.”

To complement the art, a programme of conservation and predator-free events will run over the three Sundays of the showcase.

Highlights include a talk by Predator Free Miramar’s Dan Henry on the community’s mission to bring birds back to Wellington’s eastern suburbs and guided walks with the Taranaki Kiwi Trust to learn about the kiwis that call Pukeiti home.

Early risers can join a guided walk to take in the dawn chorus, and night owls can take a night walk to see what comes to life in the bush after dark.

There’s also a speaker from Predator Free 2050 Limited, information on kiwi aversion training for dogs, a chance to explore the high-tech trap barrier that forms the boundary of the Zero Possum area and a back-to-basics walk for those new to trapping.

At the Conservation Hub on opening day, Taranaki conservation organisations will set up on the main lawn to share their work, and ideas and chat with potential volunteers.

Council regional gardens manager Stuart Robertson says Pukeiti is a spectacular setting and his team is excited to welcome returning and first-time visitors during the showcase.

“Pukeiti is a shining example of the difference predator control can make for our native species – the birdsong at the moment is incredible. The showcase is a great chance for locals to enjoy beautiful art, soak up the magic of Pukeiti and stick around for the cool events on offer.”

Young artists also have the chance to have their work on display, with a display for local artists aged 5 to 18 during the exhibition.

Submissions for young artists to enter their works closes on April 14.

The Details:

What: PredARTor Free Showcase.

When: April 16-30, open seven days a week 10am-3pm.

Where: Pukeiti: 2290 Carrington Rd, New Plymouth.

Other: to register for events or for young people to enter their art, visit www.trc.govt.nz/pukeiti