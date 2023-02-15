Trust chairman Mike Weren, right, welcomes Bradley Schroder to the Rotokare Scenic Reserve. Photo/ Supplied

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust has a new general manager.

Bradley Schroder was welcomed to the role with a pōwhiri today. Bradley and his wife Nicola-Anne relocated to New Zealand recently, where Nicola-Anne is originally from.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is a community-led conservation-based charitable trust. As the kaitiaki of Lake Rotokare and its environment, the trust’s primary focus is to achieve the highest level of restoration, protection and enhancement of Rotokare’s indigenous ecosystem.

The wetland and lowland forests are home to hundreds of native plants and threatened wildlife species including kiwi, hihi/stitchbird, tieke/saddleback, and pōpoko.

Bradley replaces Sophie Tucker, who is relocating to the South Island.

Sophie says although she’s sad to leave the reserve, she believes the role is in good hands.

“Although I’m sad to leave this stunning pest-free sanctuary and the awesome whānau here, I will be taking many happy memories with me. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed leading the Rotokare team these past 18 months. We have delivered a huge amount of work and I’m extremely proud of them all.

“I wish Bradley all the very best and am positive, with the Rotokare team and the continued support of our many kind and generous supporters, he will continue to successfully lead this beautiful slice of pest-free Taranaki.”

Bradley Schroder is the new general manager of the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust. Photo/ Supplied

Bradley has worked in the tourism, conservation and wildlife industries for the past three decades. He worked his way up in conservation, gaining experience and knowledge in fieldwork, research and management.

The majority of Bradley’s work has been in South Africa, but he has also worked in Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique and Australia. His most recent position was senior project manager for Peace Parks Foundation in the 1.1 million-hectare Limpopo National Park in Mozambique.

Bradley enjoys being outside, playing international rugby for Botswana, completing b74 marathons and ultra-marathons, and going mountain and road bike racing.

The trust has ambitious plans for the future and is confident that Bradley’s passion and motivation will lead the team to continue to achieve outcomes that will benefit the wider Taranaki community.