Taranaki's new renal unit has won more awards.

Taranaki’s new Renal Unit, Te Huhi Raupō, has won more design awards.

In the past few weeks the unit has scooped up five awards. The most recent were at the Auckland-based New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards on June 23.

The building received awards for the Civic, Health and Arts and Green Building categories. On June 16 in New Plymouth the unit won the public architecture category at the 2023 Western Architecture Awards.

It was also named the winner of the prestigious Healthcare Design (under 25,000sq m) trophy in the European Healthcare Design Awards 2023. At those same awards, it received a highly commended in the Design for Health and Wellness category.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki interim hospital and specialist services lead, Gillian Campbell, says she’s pleased the design of Te Huhi Raupō is being celebrated and recognised.

“We wanted to create a building that provides a welcoming, comfortable and patient-focused space. It also had to deliver the clinical care patients needed, be sustainable and contribute positively to the mental wellbeing of patients and staff.”

She says the work of designers and contractors combined with Te Whatu Ora’s commitment to suitability has led to the building having a good, sustainable design.

“Furthermore, each award acknowledges all of the tireless work the Project Maunga team in Taranaki put in to bring Te Huhi Raupō to fruition.”











