Lepperton School is hosting its annual Twilight Gala on Friday, March 22.

An upcoming school gala is putting the fun in fundraiser, says Lepperton School deputy principal Melissa Burleigh-Low.

Melissa says the school’s Twilight Gala is to take place this month and will be the perfect opportunity to experience rural fun.

“We’ve got a fishing game that involves a boat on the paddock, tractor and trailer rides, and even a digger for kids to have a go at driving and picking up some gravel. There’s also a cowpat game where people can select from 100 squares on a paddock - if a cow does its business in the square, then they win some money.”

Kids purchase activity tickets which are used to play the games.

“This way, kids aren’t handling cash.”

There will be a vehicle display on the day as well, says Melissa.

“We have drift, classic, sporty and modern cars entered. We’re also expecting some bikes as well.”

The annual event is one of the school’s main fundraisers, with money raised used to buy resources and help cover the costs of school trips.

“In the past, we’ve purchased new Chromebooks and iPads and paid for bus trips and beach education courses. All the money is used to provide kids with the best learning equipment and resources. Some of the profit from this year’s Twilight Gala will go towards costumes for our end-of-year production. The rest will be put towards resources or activities for the pupils.”

The Twilight Gala is a community effort, she says, with local businesses donating prizes for raffles and past pupils helping at the event.

“We have grocery vouchers and other vouchers that will be raffled off. Kids who used to go here come along and help collect the activity tickets, supervise the tractor and trailer rides and help any way they can. It’s neat that they come back and get involved.”

Melissa says she’s looking forward to the event.

“Come and enjoy an evening of rural fun and help support our little school.”

The Details

What: Lepperton School Twilight Gala

When: Friday, March 22, 4.30pm-8pm

Where: Lepperton School, 540 Richmond Road, Lepperton

Other: Free entry. Eftpos available on-site.