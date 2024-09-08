The regional council’s towards predator free Taranaki's Zero Possum area.

He said the new phase uses self-reporting cameras to monitor the barrier across private farmland southeast of the Kaitake Range.

The cameras take photos of detected movement as possums are lured to the area via an automatic mayonnaise lure dispenser each evening.

“Mayonnaise is delicious and high in calories, which possums crave in winter. Trials show it’s a highly effective lure.”

Self-setting traps are also being strategically deployed along the barrier, said Heslop.

“The new barrier will in time become our main incursion response tool, with intruder possums tracked and removed, as we are currently doing in the main Zero Possum area.”

Landowners have been supportive, allowing the team to set up the cameras and return to track down possums or maintain equipment, he said.

“Work has slowed recently as farmers focus on calving, but the barrier should be complete by the end of the year.”

The initial goal is to determine how many cameras are needed to detect and remove possums trying to re-enter the cleared area. The lessons learned will inform future operations both in Taranaki and around the country, Heslop said.

“We want to understand the density and movement of possums and get a clear picture of what is happening at that edge of the zone. We know how to remove those possums and will do it eventually but for now gaining knowledge on how to keep them out is just as important.”

Heslop said the Taranaki team was the first in New Zealand to attempt possum elimination on farmland at such a large scale.

“So sharing what we are learning is important and one of the reasons we receive funding from Predator Free 2050 Ltd.”

The project is extra special for Zero Possum project leader Cody Luckin, who grew up near Ōkato and still lives within the Zero Possum zone.

“I applied for this job because I am from here, I went to school here, my family farms here, and I am really passionate about this area. I want to see my home possum-free so to be part of what is happening here is really rewarding.”

He said the project’s success so far shows what is possible.

“Maybe one day we could do the whole Taranaki ring plain – from river to river. How cool would that be?”







