Taranaki YMCA gets help from NZCT to improve recreation equipment

NZCT has awarded Taranaki YMCA a grant of 416,418. Photo/ Supplied

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has awarded the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) of Taranaki a grant of $16,418.

The grant will go towards maintaining and improving their recreation services equipment.

Spokeswoman Alison Fleming says as part of a not-for-profit organisation, the recreation services is reliant on fee income to be able to maintain its equipment.

"We also rely on fee income to keep our facilities and programmes running reliably and safely for our customers. With the help of NZCT, we were able to replace some of our very old equipment and improve services for the community."

She says without the support Taranaki YMCA would have been forced to adapt programmes or services to account for the shortfall.

"Covid-19 has meant recreation services had been hard hit financially, leaving us unable to invest in essential new equipment. Thank you so much to NZCT.

"Their continued support means we are able to update our equipment for our recreation services to help our members and our community work on their physical and mental wellbeing, which is always of such importance, but especially after a year such as 2020."