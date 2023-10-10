Community influencers Amber Matthew, Pallak Manan and Ilona Hanne with two members of the Taranaki Women's Refuge committee - Katey Kat and Sue Jameson modelling some of the clothing available at the pop-up shop. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

Community influencers Amber Matthew, Pallak Manan and Ilona Hanne with two members of the Taranaki Women's Refuge committee - Katey Kat and Sue Jameson modelling some of the clothing available at the pop-up shop. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop opened over the weekend and is now open daily until October 15.

In the lead-up to this year’s event, community influencers and members of the Taranaki Women’s Refuge committee have been modelling some of the clothing available at the popular fundraising event and we have been featuring some of these outfits each week in the Stratford Press.

This final photo captures the range of colour and style to be found on the racks at the pop-up shop. Amber Matthew, pictured on the far left, is modelling a vintage satin shirt teamed with a Trelise Cooper skirt. Next to her is Pallak Manan wearing an eye-catching pink Kate Sylvester top with a Lemon Tree skirt. Pictured in the centre, Ilona Hanne is modelling a long dress with a retro vibe from UK brand Monsoon, and next to her is Katey Kat in a Brooke Barrett satin shirt paired with Ruby jeans. On the far right is Sue Jameson who is modelling an Augustine jacket.

The pop-up shop is located in the La Mer Lounge at New Plymouth Raceway and new items are being put out daily. There is an area for individually priced vintage and designer brand clothing, while the rest of the items are priced at $10 for jackets or dresses, $8 for pants, $7 for tops, skirts, knitwear and shorts, $5 for activewear and sleepwear and $3 for scarves and underwear. Shoes and bags are priced individually.

The pop-up shop is packed with rack after rack of brand new and pre-loved clothing in a range of sizes and styles. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Details

What: Taranaki Women’s Refuge Pop-Up Shop and Pre-Loved Clothing Sale

When: Until Sunday, October 15, 9am-5pm daily.

Where: La Mer Lounge New Plymouth Raceway

Details: Find Taranaki Women’s Refuge Pop-up shop on Facebook.