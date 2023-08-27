Dianne Brien (left), Christine Holmles and Michelle Yandle, three of this year's Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop community influencers, modelling some of the great fashion on offer at this year's pop-up shop. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

Dianne Brien (left), Christine Holmles and Michelle Yandle, three of this year's Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop community influencers, modelling some of the great fashion on offer at this year's pop-up shop. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop is always a popular event for thrifty fashionistas throughout Taranaki and further afield.

This year, the organisers have invited community influencers to model some of the clothing available at the pop-up to give a sneak peek of the great items available at the week-long pop-up event, which takes place in early October.

Over the next few weeks, the Stratford Press will feature some of the fashion available, modelled by some of the community influencers.

This week we have Dianne Brien, Christine Holmes and Michelle Yandle.

Dianne is wearing a wonderful Country Road skirt suitable for day or evening events, combined with a Mos Mosh shirt and an Ella J classic jacket.

Christine is wearing a long flowing Leoni dress, perfect for autumn and spring alike.

Michelle is wearing an eye-catching Trelise Cooper skirt that seems to change colour depending on the light. The vintage silk bright-pink over jacket is the perfect match for the skirt, combined with a plain, but equally lovely, Spirit black top.

All these items, and plenty more, will be available at the pop-up shop this year.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop and pre-loved clothing sale

When: Saturday, October 6, to Sunday, October 15

Where: La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway

Online: Find Taranaki Women’s Refuge popup shop on Facebook and Instagram.