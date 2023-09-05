Vintage clothing never goes out of style, with both Hannah's dress and Jaron's jacket proving that point. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop is always a popular event for thrifty fashionistas throughout Taranaki and further afield.

This year, the organisers have invited community influencers to model some of the clothing available at the pop-up to give a sneak peek of the great items available at the week-long pop-up event, which takes place in early October.

Over the next few weeks, the Stratford Press will feature some of the fashion available, modelled by some of the community influencers.

This week’s two influencers are Hannah and Jaron Mumby, and the focus is on vintage fashion. Hannah is wearing a vintage dress, which pairs beautifully with Jaron’s vintage jacket, which he is wearing with his own jeans.

There will be plenty of vintage items, including the dress and jacket featured here, available at next month’s pop-up shop.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop and pre-loved clothing sale

When: Saturday, October 6, to Sunday, October 15

Where: La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway

Online: Find Taranaki Women’s Refuge popup shop on Facebook and Instagram.



