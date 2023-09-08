Community influencer Moose models some of the men's clothing available from this year's pop-up shop. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop is always a popular event for thrifty fashionistas throughout Taranaki and further afield.

This year, the organisers have invited community influencers to model some of the clothing available at the pop-up to give a sneak peek of the great items available at the week-long pop-up event, which takes place in early October.

Over the next few weeks, the Stratford Press will feature a selection of the fashion available, modelled by some of the community influencers.

It’s not just women who can stock up on great bargains and fantastic fashion finds at the pop-up shop, as demonstrated in this week’s photo featuring community influencer and popular DJ Moose, in a dapper outfit put together from the clothing available at the pop-up shop.

Moose is modelling a smart jacket by Australian designer Dom Bagnato paired with a Laidlaw + Leeds shirt and some of his own clothing to create a fantastic look suitable for any formal event — or just a super-smart way to do the Sunday supermarket shop!

The Details:

What: Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop and pre-loved clothing sale

When: Saturday, October 6, to Sunday, October 15

Where: La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway

Online: Find Taranaki Women’s Refuge popup shop on Facebook and Instagram.