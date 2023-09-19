The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop is always a popular event for thrifty fashionistas throughout Taranaki and further afield.
This year, the organisers have invited community influencers to model some of the clothing available at the pop-up to give a sneak peek of the great items available at the week-long pop-up event, which takes place in early October.
The Stratford Press is showcasing some of the fashion available, modelled by some of the community influencers and the team of volunteers behind the pop-up shop, in the lead-up to the October event.
This week, Women’s Refuge pop-up shop people person and volunteer manager Sue Jameson is pictured modelling a stunning Augustine jacket in a beautifully bright and summery shade of orange.
This jacket, and thousands of other items of clothing, will be available for sale next month when the pop-up opens.
The Details:
What: Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop and pre-loved clothing sale
When: Saturday, October 6, to Sunday, October 15
Where: La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway
Online: Find Taranaki Women’s Refuge popup shop on Facebook and Instagram