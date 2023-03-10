Members of the Stratford Ladies Golf Club, which hosted the Stratford Mountain Town Foursomes on March 1 and 2. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Around 80 golfers teed off at the Stratford Golf Club for an annual tournament.

The Stratford Mountain Town Foursomes, hosted by the Stratford Ladies Golf Club, took place earlier this month, with 40 teams entered.

Pauline, who is joint club-captain alongside Jennifer Patterson, says the competition started in 1959.

“The competition is for pairs. We ran the competition over two days this year. The game format is partners with foursomes or alternate shots. This is played over 54 holes with the competitors playing 36 holes on the first day of the competition and 18 holes on the second day of the competition.”

She says the competitors came from throughout the Taranaki region.

“We were very pleased with the turnout. It was a nice tournament.”

Pauline says the major sponsor of the event was MG Taranaki, trading under Hāwera Auto Court.

“We’re thankful for their support and the support of our other sponsors. The success of this tournament would not have been possible without their support.”

The Stratford Ladies Golf Club is always looking for more members, she says, with the club meeting on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“It’s a lovely club to be a part of and we’re always keen to welcome new members.”

For further information on the club, email Pauline at pauline.downs@xtra.co.nz.

Tournament results: Division one winners: Joanne Cathie and Ann-Marie Siciliano; runners-up: Esther White and Nicole Mancer. Division two winners: Tania Linn and Helen Paki Paki; runners-up: Michelle Cathie and Michelle Furness. Division three winners: Diane Morresey and Debbie Volzke; runners-up: Lorraine Willis and Christine Johnson.