Taranaki Vintage Car Club to support cancer society with Daffodil Rally

Bryan Morris says the event will be great for families.

Vintage vehicles will be on display to raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

The Taranaki Vintage Car Club is supporting the cancer society with their upcoming Daffodil Rally in Hāwera.

Car club member Bryan Morris says the show is a national event.

"The 36 Vintage Car Club branches are working with the cancer society to stage an event. Each year we have a national day where clubs team up with the Cancer Society of New Zealand to raise funds and help our local communities."

Bryan says there will be plenty to see at the event.

"There's going to be something for everyone to look at. It will be a great event for families. All vehicle types are welcome. The 40 motoring clubs in Taranaki have been invited so I'm positive there's going to be lots of vehicles to see."

A coffee cart and sausage sizzle will be set up at the event.

"That way people can enjoy some nice food and a hot drink while they're looking at the different cars."

Bryan says the cost to exhibit a car is $5.

"This is a cheap fee and all the funds collected go towards a good cause."

He says it's important to support the cancer society.

"They're a wonderful organisation that need to be supported."

The Details:

What: Daffodil Rally for cancer.

When: Sunday, August 22.

Where: Hāwera Intermediate School.

Entry: General admission is free, $5 to exhibit a car.