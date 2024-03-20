New Plymouth trainer Robbie Patterson (centre) will line up a dozen runners at his home meeting on Friday. Photo / Race Images Palmerston North

New Plymouth trainer Robbie Patterson (centre) will line up a dozen runners at his home meeting on Friday. Photo / Race Images Palmerston North

New Plymouth trainer Robbie Patterson is looking forward to heading to his home meeting on Friday where he will line up a dozen runners.

He will have a four-pronged attack in the Grangewilliams Stud 1400, including It’s Doris, who he has labelled the stable’s best chance of the day.

The three-year-old daughter of Telperion has won one and placed in two of her five starts to date and was fourth last start in the Listed Oaks Prelude (1800m) at New Plymouth last month.

She heads into Friday’s assignment in a fresh state and Patterson expects her to perform well before a trip south to Riccarton next month where she will target the Listed NZB Insurance Stakes (1600m) and Listed Warstep Stakes (2000m).

“It’s Doris is going onto the two fillies’ races at Riccarton next month,” Patterson said. “She has been jumping out really well and she will be competitive. I would say she is our best chance of the day.”

She will be met in Friday’s race by debut winner Smug, and fellow stablemates Belladonna Lilly, and O’Ceirin’s Dream.

Patterson is hoping enigmatic galloper The Chopper brings his manners to the meeting after he ran out in his last start at Trentham as a well-supported favourite and finished last, while he is also upbeat about the chances of last start runner-up Bow Hill in the Tradies Raceday Saturday 11th May 2024 1600.

“Hopefully The Chopper can make amends after he ran off the other day, and Bow Hill is a horse with ability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patterson is set to welcome back his Group One-winning miler Puntura back to New Zealand following a disappointing last place in last Saturday’s All-Star Mile (1600m) at Caulfield.

While it may not have been the result he had hoped for, Patterson is pleased he went on the quickfire hit-and-run mission after being offered a wildcard into the race just 10 days prior.

“He was just out on his feet a little bit at the end of the season, and racing against that quality he couldn’t keep up to the pace that she [Pride Of Jenni, winner] set,” Patterson said.

Looking on the bright side, Patterson said it was a good opportunity to check out Melbourne and meet some contacts ahead of future campaigns.

“The Underbelly will definitely target there and One Bold Cat may as well when the ground eases a bit,” Patterson said. “I made some good contacts. Steve Richards trains at Flemington and Dean Williams is over there and I have a good association with Dean, it was good. We know what we are going into next time.”

He said Puntura flew back on Wednesday and will be back in the paddock for a couple of months.

“He has had a big season and to have three stakes wins in a row was great. We don’t regret going, the horse has pulled up sound and that is the main thing.”