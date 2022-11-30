The Taranaki Trails Trust, Ara Hononga o Taranaki, has launched series of videos to showcase some of Taranaki's trails. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Trails Trust, Ara Hononga o Taranaki, has launched a series of videos to showcase Taranaki’s most iconic trails.

The videos have been developed in partnership with SOEL Creative. They cover riding the Coastal Walkway, Lake Mangamahoe Mountain Bike Park, the Opunake Loop Trail, as well as trail running in Pukekura Park.

The Taranaki Trails Trust was formed by a group of people who want to connect Taranaki through trails and make the region a world-class trails destination.

Trustee Stacey Hitchcock says they created a website in 2020 to be a one-stop shop of information on trails.

“It’s been very popular. We also receive free Google Ads funding as a non-profit and have been using that to promote Taranaki. The Summer Trails Series adds more rich content to showcase our amazing trails and region.”

The trust has worked in partnership with Shanon Moratti, at SOEL creative who recently returned to New Plymouth after working in film and TV post-production in Norway.

Shanon says it’s been amazing coming back home after 12 years away and seeing what fantastic trails are in Taranaki.

“I heard about the trails trust, and it’s been great to work with them on this project. The whole thing ended up being a bit of a passion project and it’s been great to be able to give back and volunteer to a local organisation.”

The four-part video series will be released over December 1-4 and are available on www.taranakitrails.nz or https://www.facebook.com/taranakitrailstrust.