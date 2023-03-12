Children up to the age of 13 can be included in our regular Birthday Corner feature. Photo / Unsplash

For more years than some of us have had birthdays, the Stratford Press birthday corner has been a regular feature of our paper. Many grown-ups may well remember having their name and age printed in the Birthday Corner list in the lead-up to their birthday when they were younger, and the tradition continues today.

We have decided to give the feature a revamp, however, and thanks to the awesome team at the Devon Hotel, we also have a Marbles Buffet voucher to give away to one lucky child each time.

The new Birthday Corner will still feature your child’s name and age along with the date of their birthday, but we will include a few more details as well. To be entered, children must be turning no older than 13, and their details must be submitted one or two weeks before their birthday. Anyone entering a child must be their legal guardian - grandparents, aunties and uncles, cousins and neighbours, we know you love all the tamariki in your whānau, but please leave it for their legal guardian/day-to-day caregiver to enter them for this.

Please send the following details to editor@stratfordpress.co.nz and put ‘Birthday Corner’ in the subject line.

Child’s name - first and last.

The age they are turning, and their birthday date.

Their favourite things (include a few - animals, colours, people, performers - tell us what they love!).

How they are hoping to celebrate their birthday (maybe a certain themed cake, or a themed party, a day baking with Granny or hanging out with friends at the movies).

Include a jpeg photo of them (taken within the last 12 months, please) and make sure if anyone else is included in the photo, you have their permission for it to be used.

All children’s names, ages and other details will be included in the relevant week, with one lucky child drawn at random to be the birthday star, winning the voucher and having their photo printed as well. Please note, we don’t carry over information from previous years, so even if you have entered your child in the past, please do resubmit them for this year. Remember to enter your child a couple of weeks before their birthday - we do the draw and file the content on the Friday for the following Wednesday’s paper.

Examples:

Name: Hermione Granger

Age and birthday: Hermione turns 12 on September 19.

Favourite things: She loves cats, otters, reading books and passing exams with top marks.

Hermione hopes to celebrate her birthday with her best friends Ron and Harry, and would like a cake featuring an otter or her pet cat Crookshanks. She is hoping to unwrap a copy of the book Defensive Magical Theory.

*

Name: Peter Parker

Age and birthday: Peter turns 11 on August 10.

Favourite things: Peter loves climbing anything and everything, and hanging out with his best friends Ned and MJ.

Peter hopes to celebrate his birthday playing computer games and hanging out at Brooklyn’s Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop.