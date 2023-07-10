Roselle Eagar, from Otaki Titans Swimming Club, competing in the 50-metre breaststroke event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Roselle Eagar, from Otaki Titans Swimming Club, competing in the 50-metre breaststroke event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Young swimmers made a splash at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre for the 2023 Winter Championships.

From Friday evening to Sunday, coaches and supporters packed the stands as hundreds of youths took part in the annual event.