Young swimmers made a splash at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre for the 2023 Winter Championships.
From Friday evening to Sunday, coaches and supporters packed the stands as hundreds of youths took part in the annual event.
Young swimmers made a splash at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre for the 2023 Winter Championships.
From Friday evening to Sunday, coaches and supporters packed the stands as hundreds of youths took part in the annual event.
The new inflatable came just in time for the school holidays.