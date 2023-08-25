A group getting ready for their performance.

Taranaki students are busy rehearsing for the upcoming Hāwera Society of Performing Arts competition.

Competitions secretary Michelle Glover says 1000 students will perform over the four-day competition.

“We have three sections - vocal and instrumental, speech and drama and dance. Dance covers ballet, jazz and tap.”

The students will compete to be in the top 10 of their category.

“Each competitor will have their turn to give it their all. Only the top 10 performers move onto the next stage.”

Once the top students from each section have been selected, they will perform at the gala night. Adjudicator Tauranga Merito will decide first and second place in each category. Michelle says each year the talent that crosses the stage is amazing and expects Tauranga to have a tough time selecting the winners.

A performance of Wizard of Oz at a previous event.

“It’s going to be an amazing spectacle of talent. Our first place winners receive $1000 and second place receives $500.”

The competition first started 100 years ago and Michelle says a century later, Taranaki is still a hub of performing arts talent.

“As a committee we’re so proud this competition is still going strong. At the start the competition took part in the old Opera House which is now the library. When the theatre and community centre were built it was transferred there.”

She says in that time the competition structure has changed.

“We used to give out all the prizes on the gala night but we found it made the evening quite long. We now hand out the prizes as we get through the competition with only first and second place of each section receiving a prize on the night.”

Bridget Vickers and Natasha Bourke played the piano at a previous event.

She encourages people to come along to the event.

“It’s going to be a night of wonderful performances and a way to celebrate 100 years of strong performing arts talent in Taranaki.”

The Details

What: Hāwera Society of Performing Arts competition - 100th celebration gala performance

When: Thursday, September 28, 6pm

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre, 66 Albion St

Cost: $5 per person